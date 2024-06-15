Hyderabad Student run over by RTC bus while trying to get down

HYDERABAD: An intermediate student, who was returning home after the first day of college, lost her life while getting down from an RTC bus and falling under its wheels in the Madhura Nagar police station limits here on Friday.

Maseera Mehreen was the third daughter in a family of five children. Her father is a private security guard and the sole breadwinner. Mehreen had just joined the CEC 1st year at Masters Junior College, the same institute where a sister is studying in the second year.

The sisters had been waiting at the bus stop in front of their college to return home when tragedy struck.

After Mehreen got on the bus, she noticed that her sister had not managed to board it. To join her sister, Mehreen tried to get off the bus just as it was taking a turn.

Unfortunately, she lost her balance and came under the wheels of the bus, leading to her death on the spot.

A case has been registered under Section 336 of the IPC and 174 of the CrPC by the Madhura Nagar police. Police said the bus driver, identified as Govind Reddy from the Kukatpally depot, was not at fault.