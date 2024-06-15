Hyderabad: Youth hacked to death in public view in Old City, cops suspect revenge killing

HYDERABAD : A 27-year-old man was brutally attacked in public view on a busy road in Asif Nagar police station limits in the Old City here late on Thursday. He was chased down by a group armed with knives and sticks, and relentlessly stabbed in the stomach, neck and chest. The man was taken to a hospital and died early on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Qutbuddin, 27, a furniture polisher from Ganga Bowli. Police suspect that it was a revenge killing. Qutbuddin was allegedly involved in a murder case in 2023, which resulted in the death of one Syed Mujahid, and had been arrested. He was recently released on bail. Mujahid’s family could have planned the brutal retaliation, police sources said.