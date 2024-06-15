Police to deploy drone to ensure smoother traffic flow in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Traffic Police plans to bring an end to traffic woes by using an enhanced traffic management system utilising the “Third Eye Traffic Monitoring Drone”. This advanced unmanned aerial surveillance vehicle (UASV) is expected to help the cops effectively monitor traffic in peak hours, bringing much-needed relief to commuters who equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance technology, the drone offers real-time updates on traffic flow and related issues.

This allows the traffic police teams to quickly address jams, ensuring a smoother commute for road users. “The initiative leverages technological advancements to optimise traffic management strategies, ultimately improving road safety and efficiency across the Cyberabad police limits,” a senior police officer told TNIE.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty too stressed the importance of this technological deployment. “The purpose of deploying this technology is to keep a watch on the dynamics of traffic. While the traffic police may not be reaching the spot immediately, the drone’s camera will provide aerial shots in the meantime,” he explained. Mohanty noted that the idea of using drones was in practice earlier, but the equipment was rented. “Now, with the funds from SCSC, we could purchase the drone. Traffic police will be trained to operate it.”

The primary focus of the drone’s operation will be the IT Corridor, where it will identify junctions with heavy traffic and help implement appropriate measures, said the police commissioner. By providing a bird’s-eye view of traffic conditions, the drone will enable more efficient management of congestion hotspots and enhance the overall traffic control system.

Joint CP, Traffic, Joel Davis, said that while the drones cannot be used during rainfall, they will be deployed immediately after to provide an aerial view of the traffic situation and take necessary measures.