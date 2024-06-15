Rising commuter numbers and safety concerns spark call for doors on Hyderabad buses

HYDERABAD: After the tragic death of Maseera Mehreen, the debate on whether TGSRTC city and metro express buses should have doors has surfaced again, especially after a steep rise in the number of commuters after the Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme for women was introduced.

Currently, the fleet of 2,800 fleet city, ordinary, and metro express buses operates without doors. Only the 25 green metro luxury and 25 e-metro express services, along with the 40 Pushpak buses that serve the RGI airport, have automatic doors handled by drivers. Sources in the department were of the view that if doors are fixed to the entire fleet, it will add to the running time of the buses, particularly during the rush hour.

Mahalakshmi effect: Number of passengers rose by 3 lakh, disclose officials

“Take an example. The LB Nagar to Patancheru bus route takes around two hours. In the city, every bus stop is at a distance of one to two km. If the doors are fixed at both ends, the time consumed by a single trip will increase the running time by half an hour to an hour. Moreover, these doors would have to be operated manually every time, and this would be an added task for the staff,” a transport department official told TNIE.

Meanwhile, it is mandated by the RTC in Bengaluru for the bus driver and conductors of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses to ensure that the back and front doors of the ordinary buses running in the city are closed before starting the bus.

According to sources, the average number of commuters who make use of the city bus services in Hyderabad, has reached close to 20 lakh.

Prior to the introduction of the Mahalakshmi scheme, the number stood between 16 and 17 lakh. Of the 20 lakh, around 12 to 13 lakh are female passengers availing of the zero-ticket servicing scheme.

In December last year, the RTC placed an order for 1,000 new fleets of electric buses, of which 500 are said to run on Hyderabad roads.

These electric buses are expected to hit the road only by July.

According to GSR Chaitanya, a city-based transport activist, the RTC needs to immediately increase the fleet size as well as install doors on the buses, along with a change in mindset.

“When I joined college in 2010, the current fleet of metro express buses had just been introduced. They used to have doors that would be closed by the staff. However, they (RTC) did not install them back when the buses were rebuilt. In Bengaluru, all buses close the doors no matter how rushed they are,” he told TNIE.