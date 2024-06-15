Telangana: 19-year-old brutally murdered in revenge attack

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident that has shocked Hyderabad, 19-year-old Syed Sameer, a car decorator, was brutally murdered in a revenge-driven attack. The incident unfolded late Thursday night when Sameer was forcibly kidnapped by the accused, Mohammad Sohail and Sofian, from the Community Hall in Hafeez Baba Nagar.

The duo then took him on a motorcycle to a secluded spot near Gurram Cheruvu in Balapur, where they stabbed Sameer multiple times in the chest, left side of the waist, and back.

According to the victim’s father, Syed Muneer, there had been a prior altercation between Sameer and Sohail, which escalated into this fatal assault.The assailants left Sameer bleeding on the roadside near Shamsh Alam Masjid, Royal Colony. Later, the locals discovered him and alerted his family. Despite their efforts to rush him to Owaisi Hospital in an ambulance, Sameer succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

The family immediately filed a complaint and the Balapur police has registered a case under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.