Telangana SCERT director shunted out after foreword fiasco

HYDERABAD: Following the fiasco over the foreword in more than 25 lakh Telugu textbooks from Classes 1 to 10, as well as SSC workbooks, the state government on Friday shunted out M Radha Reddy, director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT). She was posted as assistant state project director (SPD) of Samagra Shiksha in the state.
The transfer orders cited “administrative exigency”. Additional Director Ramesh, who was holding the Assistant SPD position, has been posted as SCERT director.
The foreword had mentioned BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao as the chief minister. The names of former education ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, K Srihari and G Jagadish Reddy too were present in the foreword.
Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS) Secretary Ch Ramana Kumar will succeed Additional Director S Srinivasa Chary as the Director of Government Text Book Press Services, Hyderabad. Srinivasa Chary will take charge as additional director of model schools.
After becoming aware of the blunder, the School Education department on Thursday instructed the district educational officers to withdraw all the textbooks, both distributed and undistributed, in which the name of the former chief minister was published in the foreword.
In addition to the textbooks, the SCC Abhyasa Deepika (workbooks) too mentioned Chandrasekhar Rao and Sabitha as the chief minister and education minister respectively. The officials had also taken these books back from the students.
Cut-and-paste job to the rescue
The School Education department has decided not to print the Telugu textbooks afresh. Officials have sent an audiovisual clip to teachers on how to tear the foreword page and paste in it in reverse on the inner cover of the textbooks so that the names of KCR and former ministers are not visible to students. After the cut-and-paste job, the students will be able to see only the national anthem, national song and pledge.