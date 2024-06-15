Telangana SCERT director shunted out after foreword fiasco

HYDERABAD: Following the fiasco over the foreword in more than 25 lakh Telugu textbooks from Classes 1 to 10, as well as SSC workbooks, the state government on Friday shunted out M Radha Reddy, director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT). She was posted as assistant state project director (SPD) of Samagra Shiksha in the state.

The transfer orders cited “administrative exigency”. Additional Director Ramesh, who was holding the Assistant SPD position, has been posted as SCERT director.

The foreword had mentioned BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao as the chief minister. The names of former education ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, K Srihari and G Jagadish Reddy too were present in the foreword.

Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS) Secretary Ch Ramana Kumar will succeed Additional Director S Srinivasa Chary as the Director of Government Text Book Press Services, Hyderabad. Srinivasa Chary will take charge as additional director of model schools.