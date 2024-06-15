Two minors raped, 2 brutally beaten to Death in Telangana

PEDDAPALLI: In a chilling incident, a migrant worker from Bihar was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl and strangulating her to death in Katnapalli village of Sultanabad mandal on Thursday night. The accused has been identified as Vinod Majji alias Raj Kumar.

According to sources, the girl’s parents and Vinod were working in a rice mill. As usual, they slept in a small shelter provided by the rice mill owner. Around 10.30 pm, Vinod, lifted the girl from her mother’s lap and carried her to a nearby bushy area where he raped and throttled her to death.

After some time, the parents noticed their daughter was missing and began searching for her along with their coworkers. They found her dead near the rice mill and alerted the police, who then arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, villagers exerted pressure on the police, staging a protest along with the parents on Friday. They demanded that the accused be hunted down and killed in an “encounter” to ensure justice. The protesters blocked the Rajiv Rahadari (state highway) and to avoid any untoward incidents, the police deployed additional forces from nearby police stations in Kalvasrirampur and Julapalli.

Women protesters alleged negligence on the part of the rice mill owner, claiming he did not provide proper shelter for the families and workers. They pointed out that this was not an isolated case, as other rice mill owners in Sultanabad, a hub with over 100 rice mills, were also negligent. “If the rice mill owner had provided proper shelter and security, this would not have happened,” they lamented. Special team has been formed to probe the case and ensure a chargesheet is filed at the earliest.