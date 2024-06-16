BRS alleges corruption in RTC tenders, tickets

He said that a major project tender related to ITIMS (Intelligent Ticket Issue Machines) was kept confidential and circulated internally and demanded to know why it was not listed on the TGS RTC website. He accused Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar of maintaining secrecy regarding the RTC department tenders.

“Why were the tenders issued by the previous government in February 2023 abruptly cancelled?” Krishank asked. He alleged that on January 11, 2024, online tenders on the TGS RTC website were suddenly switched to offline mode. “Details about the number of tenders submitted and the quotes received are being kept secret. What is the reason behind hurriedly introducing 14 amendments within a month?” Krishank demanded.

He also raised concerns about the contract for 13,200 ticket machines awarded to “Chalo Mobility”. He explained that if 30 lakh tickets are issued daily across the state, the commission from each ticket will go to this company. According to RTC calculations, if 52 lakh tickets are sold daily over five years, the commission amounts to hundreds of crores. “Why was such a large project kept secret?” he asked.

Krishank alleged that the Congress government has transformed into a regime of cases and threats, diverting attention with issues like phone tapping and Kaleshwaram whenever questioned about corruption. He demanded Chief Minister Revanth Reddy address these allegations and respond to the corruption charges in the Transport department.