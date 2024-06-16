Child rights panel takes cognisance of rape case in Telangana's Peddapalli

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken the suo motu cognisance in the rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl reported in Peddapalli on June 14.

The commission said that it has directed the Peddapalli district magistrate and collector to enquire into the matter on high priority and take appropriate action at the earliest.

Candlelight rally held, protesters demand justice

Adilabad: A candlelight rally was protest were organised at the Rajiv Gandhi Chowrasta in Khagaznagar town against the rape and murder of the minor girl in Sultanabad mandal of Pedapalli district on Friday.

Sirpur BJP MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu stated that the family, originally from Dahegaon Mandal in Sirpur Assembly constituency, had moved to Sultanabad in Peddapalli district to work as daily wage labourers in the rice mills.

A labourer from Bihar kidnapped, raped, and killed the girl.

He emphasised that the government should support the victim’s family members and called for the appointment of a fast-track court to expedite the case and hang the accused.