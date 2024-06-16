Criticising Narasimha Reddy Commission is an unpardonable mistake: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Stating that KCR’s arrogance has not diminished, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday criticised former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his reply to the Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission, which is probing the power purchase agreements signed with Chhattisgarh by the previous BRS government.

Sanjay said that the former chief minister lacked “minimum common sense” of giving respect to a retired chief justice who has given judgements making the Srikrishna Committee report public.

In a statement, Sanjay opined that KCR writing to the commission and demeaning it was “an unpardonable mistake”. He sought to know why KCR has not knocked on the doors of the judiciary, if appointment of the Inquiry Commission was in contravention of the law. He said that the Narasimha Reddy Commission was not questioning the decisions of the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) as claimed by KCR, but examining the decisions taken by the BRS reigme.

“KCR’s letter is testimony to the fact that he would go to any extremes to cover up his corruption and irregularities, and attack a person of any stature,” Sanjay said.

He said that the delay in the investigation of Kaleshwaram, PPAs and sheep scam was leading to apprehensions among the people.