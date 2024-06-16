Justice Ghose Commission to follow KLIS money trail

On Saturday, the Commission met retired engineers of the Anantha Ramulu Committee formed in 2015. The engineers handed over a copy of the Anantha Ramulu Committee report to the commission. Sources said that the engineers told the commission that the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ignored their report and choose Medigadda to construct the barrage. They said that their proposal to construct the project at Thummidihatti was brushed aside by the former chief minister.

In an informal interaction with media, Justice Ghose said that if a summons is issued by the commission, the respondents are duty-bound to depose before it. He said: “After examining all the affidavits, we will summon Central Water Commission officials, if necessary. Later, we will think of summoning of AEEs and DEEs. As of now, we have completed our examination of the engineers. Further inquiry will be conducted once the affidavits are received.”