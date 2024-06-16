KCR is afraid of facing Narasimha Reddy panel, says Congress in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Responding to the reply sent by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission, the Congress on Saturday alleged that KCR was afraid of deposing before the panel as the facts pertaining to power purchase agreements would see light of the day. The Congress dared the former chief minister to depose before the commission.

In a statement, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the fear in KCR was evident in his 12-page long letter to the commission. He demanded to know why KCR has not appeared before the commission if he was innocent. “Instead of proving his innocence, KCR is trying to provoke Telangana sentiment by raising questions about how the people will be investigated. KCR is trying to intimidate the people. The Congress has been consistently saying that the power purchase deal was a major scam and we have been saying this time and again,” Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

Another senior Congress leader, Addanki Dayakar, said that the former chief minister took credit for everything when he was in power, and now his accusations that his name and character were being maligned was a farce. He demanded that KCR cooperates with the investigation in the interest of public good.