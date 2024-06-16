KCR to Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission: Power probe panel biased, step down

HYDERABAD: Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has alleged that the Justice L Narasimha Reddy commission, which is looking into alleged irregularities in the power sector, is biased and urged him to step down.

In his 12-page reply to the commission on Saturday, the former chief minister claimed that all steps were initiated as per the judgments of the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) formed as per the Electricity Act of 2003. If any organisation or person had any objection, they could have aired them at the public hearings conducted by the ERC, he added.

The former chief minister had sought time till July-end to submit his reply but the commission had asked him to do so by Saturday.

In his reply, KCR said: “A Revanth Reddy, then an MLA of the TDP, had submitted his objections to buying of power from Chhattisgarh to the ERC and the latter had given clearance after carefully considering the objections filed. The law stipulates that if Revanth had any objections, he was empowered to move the Electricity Appellate Tribunal and later the Supreme Court too. However, Revanth had not preferred to move the higher authorities objecting to the ERC decision.”

However, after Revanth became the chief minister, his government bypassed the “well-known legal standing” that “inquiry commissions could not be constituted against the orders of the ERC decisions and the government set up a Commission of Inquiry under your chairmanship,” the BRS chief said in his letter to Justice Reddy.

“I believe you have gone beyond the terms of reference in apportioning unjustified blame, which shows your determination to discredit the erstwhile government. Hence the request for you to withdraw from the commission of inquiry,” the former CM added.