Six Maoists planting landmines arrested

MULUGU: Six Maoists were arrested by Venkatapuram Police on Saturday. The arrested have been identified as Karam Bhudri alias Reetha, a Wazeedu-Venkatapuram Area Committee Force Deputy Commander; Sodi Kosi alias Mothe, a Palmedu Area Committee Member; Sodi Vijay alias Iduma, a member of Battalion 1; Kudam Dasru, Sodi Urra and Madakam Bhima, all the three Militia members.

Disclosing details to the media, Mulugu SP Dr P Shabarish stated that the CPI Maoists and militia members of Venkatapuram-Vajedu Area Committee and Dandakaranyam Special Zonal Committee of the banned CPI-Maoist Party came together to set up their guerilla base on sticks in the Tadapal forest area of Venkatapuram Mandal on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Acting on a tip-off, the police noticed a group of armed Maoists planting explosives. The Maoists intended to kill the people and the police by laying landmines along the footpath to prevent entry into the forest area. The police seized a DBBL gun, four kit bags, two walkie talkies and explosives.