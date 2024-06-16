Telangana government to fill vacancies in hospitals, health wings

HYDERABAD: The government will soon recruit 531 civil assistant surgeons, 193 lab technicians and 31 staff nurses in various state-run hospitals and health departments across the state.

Responding to the shortage of staff in state-run hospitals, a release from the chief minister’s office said that the Telangana State Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) will issue notifications soon for filling up the posts.

The release said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made it clear that his government was focused on strengthening the public health sector and that it was in this regard that the vacant posts at various levels are being filled to provide better healthcare to people.

The chief minister took serious note of the dengue and viral fevers reported in the state during the monsoon season, for which strengthening the healthcare system was the need of the hour.

The CMO said that there was a shortage of civil assistant surgeons and staff nurses in various PHCs and government hospitals, for which the MHSRB will soon issue a recruitment notification.

In addition, notifications will also be issued for the recruitment of lab technicians post in the diagnostic test centres by Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad