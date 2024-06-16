Telangana government to study ads by realtors to calculate land values for revision

Sub-registrars and other officials have also been directed to consult village elders, revenue officials and panchayat officials to determine the prevailing open market values for various types of properties. The memo says: “Brochures, advertisements, and other promotional materials from real estate dealers and builders may also be used as sources. Land acquisition compensation, open auctions by revenue or cooperative officials, and banks may be used to find the trends.”

For agricultural lands, the prevailing market values should be verified with revenue and panchayat officials. In urban areas, a single value will be set for entire residential localities, while commercial values will be fixed for properties along main roads. Newly-incorporated villages in municipalities or corporations will have market values reflecting current conditions.

The memo specifies: “For urban areas like Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Khammam, Siddipet, Karimnagar and Warangal, the Zonal Development Plan of the urban development authority concerned shall be considered during revision. For other urban areas, the master plan of the respective municipality or corporation shall be a guiding factor for fixation.”