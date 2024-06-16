Telangana govt backs firm using child labour, says Manne Krishank

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Saturday alleged that the Congress government wants to bring some distilleries, which was allegedly using child labour to produce liquor in one of its plants in Madhya Pradesh, into the state.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BRS social media convener Manne Krishank said, “You wanted to bring such an illegal company into Telangana @revanth_anumula @jupallyk_rao.”
According to reports, around 50 children were found working in the manufacturing unit of the distilleries in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. Of this, around 25 were girls, employed in the liquor manufacturing unit.
Speaking to the media, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that the said manufacturing unit forces the children to work for 15 hours in adverse situations.
He said that making children work under such hazardous conditions was a non-bailable offence.
Kanoongo also said that they have acted on complaints from Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), a child rights group.
BBA director Manish Sharma told news agencies that the owners of such units are blinded by the greed for cheap and docile labour, with parents failing for fake promises made by traffickers and employers.