Telangana govt backs firm using child labour, says Manne Krishank

According to reports, around 50 children were found working in the manufacturing unit of the distilleries in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. Of this, around 25 were girls, employed in the liquor manufacturing unit.

Speaking to the media, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that the said manufacturing unit forces the children to work for 15 hours in adverse situations.

He said that making children work under such hazardous conditions was a non-bailable offence.

Kanoongo also said that they have acted on complaints from Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), a child rights group.

BBA director Manish Sharma told news agencies that the owners of such units are blinded by the greed for cheap and docile labour, with parents failing for fake promises made by traffickers and employers.