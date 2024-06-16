Unauthorised structures outside Jagan residence demolished

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday finally dismantled the unauthorised structures abutting the compound wall of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence at Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills.

The unauthorised structures, built on the footpath and a portion of the road, were intended for the YSRC chief’s security. According to GHMC officials, several complaints were received from people saying the constructions were obstructing the road and inconveniencing commuters.

This demolition comes shortly after Jagan lost power in the recently concluded Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. It was carried out by the enforcement wing of the GHMC with the help of machinery including a JCB. Anticipating that Jagan’s supporters would gather at Lotus Pond, GHMC authorities took the assistance of police to prevent any untoward incident.

While Jagan’s supporters argued that the structures were needed for his security, residents welcomed the civic body’s action. “All these days, we were facing hassles in accessing the road,” a resident said. GHMC officials said that the civic body will lay a new pavement in front of Jagan’s residence.