Foiled heist: Telangana's Adibatla police nab 14 in Rs 950 crore black money plot

HYDERABAD: Motivated by rumours of Rs 950 crore in black money being stored in a house at Turkayamjal, a gang of 15 would-be thieves devised an elaborate plan to steal the money, only to be arrested.

Their target was the residence of a chocolate company owner. However, their plan was foiled by the timely intervention of the Adibatla police who nabbed 14 members of the gang.

Bogini Jangaiah, a real estate businessman from Brahmanapalli village, conceived the plan and enlisted the help of his friends — Sekhar Reddy, a driver, and Mahmood, a sand trader. Jangaiah learned from a former watchman that a huge stash of black money was hidden in the chocolate company owner’s house. He shared this information with Sekhar and Mahmood, who tried to corroborate it, but failed.

Jangaiah, through a chain of contacts, reached out to Razzak from Vijayawada, who verified the information with a former manager of the house. Jangaiah then roped in Satish, an acquaintance who had been defrauded, promising him a share of the loot. Satish brought in his associate, Zakhi Lakhani, to assemble a team. The group, equipped with iron cutters, spanners, fire sprays and other tools, attempted in the first week of June but retreated upon finding the watchman and his family present.

They decided to make another attempt on June 10. That night, the gang, including Jangaiah, Mahmood, Reddy, Srinivas, Satish and Lakhani, gathered outside the house. They disabled the CCTV cameras and overpowered the watchmen, tying them up and threatening them with knives.

Some members attempted to break in through the main door, others climbed ladders to enter through the first floor.

However, the residents, alerted by the noise, called the police. The approaching police cars caused the thieves to flee.

Inspector S Raghavender Reddy and his team identified and apprehended 14 of the suspects and are on the lookout for Razzak who is absconding.