Hyderabad commissioner of police transfers 12 central crime station inspectors

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K Sreenivasa Reddy on Saturday issued orders to transfer 12 inspectors working at the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS).

The officers were asked to report before the Inspector General of Police of Multi Zone-II with immediate effect.

The surrender of services order was issued to inspectors Siva Gouni Shiva Shankar, Raghu Babu Kolamala, Appala Naidu Meesala, Bukya Rajesh, Seetha Ramulu, Hussain Dheeravat, Gummadidala Satyam, Nageswar Reddy Cheepurla, Dharawath Krishna, Kotha Sathyanarayana, SA Emmanuel and Bittu Kranthi Kumar.

The order comes just a few days after an inspector working at the Economic Offences Wing of the Hyderabad CCS was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to perform his duty.

As per the ACB officials, Inspector Chamakuri Sudhakar initially demanded Rs 15 lakh from the complainant and then came down to Rs 5 lakh after negotiations.

However, he was caught by the officials while taking the amount at the parking facility opposite the CCS office in Basheerbagh. After noticing the ACB staff, the accused inspector tried to escape before being chased down by the officials.