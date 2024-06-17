Lift ban on transfers: Gazetted officers’ association to Telangana government

HYDERABAD : The central executive committee of Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association, which met here on Sunday, requested the state government to immediately lift the ban on transfers.

The TGOs urged the government to transfer the employees through counselling.

TGOs president Eluri Sreenivasa Rao, general secretary A Satyanarayana Rao, associate president B Shyam and others attended the meeting.

The TGOs demanded that the state government release four pending instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA), implement Employees Health Insurance Scheme and revive the old pension scheme.

The meeting also urged the government to increase the cadre strength in all departments, as new districts have been created. The Interim Relief (IR) of the second Pay Revision Commission should be increased from 5% to 20% and the complaints filed against GO 317 should be resolved through website options, the TGOs said. The TGOs also demanded that the departmental promotion committees (DPCs) should be constituted in all departments and the promotions should be given to all eligible officers.

Alleging that some district collectors were insulting the staff, the TGOs demanded that action be taken against them. They also requested the government to constitute joint staff council and officers committee and extend on duty facilities to leaders of recognised unions.