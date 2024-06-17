Major bureaucracy rejig soon in Telangana?

HYDERABAD: Six months after assuming office, the Congress government in Telangana is still not finding it easy to assert control over the bureaucracy.

A highly placed source in the Congress government said that they had retained most of the IAS officers in the positions that they held in the BRS government as the bureaucrats had dealt with various subject matters for a long time, and also to get details about the alleged misgovernance during former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s regime. He said a major administrative rejig will follow soon in the light of a series of incidents in which officials were acting contrary to government policy.

The most recent controversy arose when GHMC authorities on Saturday demolished permanent structures set up outside the residence of former Andhra chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence at Lotus Pond here. The GHMC transferred the Khairatabad zonal commissioner a day later. Higher officials were reportedly not informed about the demolition.

In another incident after the Congress came to power, revenue officials did not cooperate with the committee appointed by the state government to look into alleged irregularities in the Dharani portal, sources said. The officials are said to have not responded to the requests of the committee asking for a copy of the agreement executed between TerraCIS Technologies Ltd, a private company that maintains the Dharani portal, and the state government. Sources said that the committee had to approach the CMO to get a copy of the said agreement.

A few days ago, officials belonging to the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) in Kamareddy erected red flags in a farmer’s field as a punitive measure after he failed to repay a loan. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier asked banks to avoid harassing farmers.

Series of missteps

‘Ministers behind transfers’

In another recent incident, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao claimed the government had not accorded permissions to new beer brands. But the authorities concerned had issued permits, allegedly without the minister being informed.

At this juncture, top ministers in the Revanth government are crafting a plan to reshuffle bureaucrats at all levels, said sources.

It is said that after one such meeting to discuss the issue, the recent order transferring 20 IAS officers, including many district collectors, was issued.