Telangana: Interstate drug peddlers held, 164 kg ganja seized

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone apprehended six interstate drug peddlers in separate operations and seized a total of 164 kg ganja worth Rs 51 lakh.

The operations were conducted within the limits of Humayun Nagar and Bhavani Nagar police stations.

In the first case, three interstate drug peddlers were arrested near Arabian Food Corner, Paramount Colony, Tolichowki. The accused, Dharavath Ravi 40, Syed Bahadur, 28, and Ananda Ramji Kadam, 35, were found with 100 kg ganja.

Ravi, who was also arrested in a 2019 NDPS case in Maharashtra, bought ganja from a cultivator in Muchumput, Odisha. The trio loaded the contraband into a Hyundai Accent and headed to Hyderabad. Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force intercepted the car and seized the ganja along with the car and four cell phones. The suspects were handed over to Humayun Nagar police for further investigation.

In the second operation, the Task Force apprehended three drug peddlers near Sameena Hospital, Bhavani Nagar. Shaik Parwez, 42, Abdul Rawoof, 30, and Mohammed Anwar, 33 were caught with 64 kg ganja. Parwez, a repeat offender, had conspired with an Odisha-based peddler named Deepak to smuggle ganja into Hyderabad. The gang used two cars and a bike for transportation. The Task Force also seized the vehicles and three cell phones. The accused were shifted to Bhavani Nagar Police for further action.