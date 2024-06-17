TGSRTC refutes BRS allegations, justifies AFCS implementation

HYDERABAD: Terming the allegations levelled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ‘baseless’, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Sunday said the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) is being implemented based on the recommendation of a high-level committee.

Responding to the query by BRS leader Manne Krishank on why a tender issued by the previous government in February 2023 was cancelled abruptly without opening the commercial bid, the corporation said it decided to purchase the items itself with the `20.97 crore sanctioned by the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways. Furthermore, it said that it would be easy to manage online reservations as well as digital ticketing facilities if there was a single service provider.

On January 11, the TGSRTC issued a separate tender to execute the AFCS programme. Three companies expressed interest. However, the committee’s assessment of their technical management documents and presentations revealed that none were capable of fulfilling all the services specified in the tender. Consequently, the tender was cancelled before the commercial bid was opened, it added.

As per the RTC, the committee finally recommended availing the services of Chalo Mobility company, and as a result, a letter of intent (LoT) was issued to it on March 15 after obtaining approval from the board. Chalo Mobility also provides services to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) buses in Mumbai as well as transport companies in Indore and Jabalpur, it added.

A day earlier, Krishank had alleged corruption in digital ticket tenders by the Congress government and accused Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar of maintaining secrecy regarding the matter. Raising concerns about the contract for 13,200 ticket machines awarded to Chalo Mobility, the BRS leader claimed that the commission from each ticket would go to the company.