Third-party agencies to check quality of civil works in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In light of criticism regarding the alleged defective quality of cement concrete pavements, bituminous road works, underground drainage, stormwater drains, footpaths and other civil works in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed third-party quality control checks for civil works costing above Rs 5 lakh.

The GHMC has undertaken a large number of civil works involving substantial expenditure. Approximately 6,386 projects, including PMC works amounting to Rs 1.95 lakh crore, were sanctioned in 2023–24. These checks will be conducted by universities, engineering colleges and research and development (R&D) institutions.

The Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), housing and works with GHMC’s project management consultants (PMCs) are excluded from these checks. The civic body plans to empanel 12 agencies, at two agencies per zone. The entire GHMC area is divided into 12 slices, with only one slice allotted to each agency if responses are received for all slices.

GHMC officials said the independent assessment by third-party agencies aims to ensure civil works are constructed with quality materials and adhere to desired standards. This would also seek to motivate contractors to achieve high quality, they stated, adding that the third-party control agency will provide independent quality assessments at different construction stages, setting up a quality control system using prescribed testing norms and a competent technical team. The agencies will assess the quality of input materials, workmanship and the final product through appropriate tests, including periodic supervision of civil works at various construction stages, they added.

The agencies will conduct tests, checks, and sampling of materials and work according to relevant IS/IRC/ASTM/MORTH/CPHEEO standards.

