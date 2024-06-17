Training for boat technicians held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Touted to be the first in the country, the EME Sailing Association (EMESA) announced the successful completion of a two-day International Measurers (IM) Clinic on Sunday.

The IMs are specialists whose job is to check that the equipment of sailing matches complies with the rules before they can be used in a competition.

Held on Saturday and Sunday, the event saw participation of the 18 participants, including an international delegate from Great Britain. The EME said it could organise the event after undergoing an eight-month approval process from World Sailing.

The IM Clinic was conducted under the expert guidance of chief instructor Diaz of World Sailing, who ensured that the training adhered to the highest global standards.

Participants were introduced to the rigorous standards of international measurement along with an added focus on practical and theoretical training.

The EMESA said the landmark event, conducted under the leadership of Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney signifies a major step forward for India’s sailing community.