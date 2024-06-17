Uttam Kumar Reddy pushes for 50:50 water sharing ratio with Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday asked Irrigation officials to request the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to revise the water sharing ratio between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to 50:50.

He also directed the officials to initiate a dialogue with their Maharashtra and Karnataka counterparts on the pending award of Brijesh Kumar Tribunal before the Supreme Court.

Uttam reviewed the progress of interstate issues related to Krishna water disputes with senior advocates CS Vaidyanathan and V Ravinder Rao and others who represent the state government.

Former IAS officer Adityanath Das who was recently appointed adviser to the state government on irrigation, Irrigation secretary Rahul Bojja and special secretary Prashant Patil and other officers from the interstate water resources wing were present.

Senior counsel Vaidyanathan explained the status of various issues before Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II). The Supreme Court had also suggested the way forward, he informed the minister.

The meeting also discussed the ad-hoc arrangement made in 2015 with Andhra Pradesh, which was stated as arbitrary and without basis and was agreed for only that year. It was decided to pursue the matter before KWDT-II seeking for revision of the ratio as 50:50 as ad-hoc measure until the matter is adjudicated by KWDT-II.

The issue of handing over components of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) too came up for discussion. The minister reiterated the stand of the Telangana government and also the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly on February 12, 2024, that it is not going to hand over any components in Srisailam and NSP to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Uttam asserted that necessary action will be taken by the government to safeguard and protect the water rights and interests of people of Telangana in Krishna basin.

The meeting also discussed the KWDT-II award, which is pending before the apex court.

Vaidyanathan suggested consulting Maharashtra and Karnataka to resolve the issues amicably through dialogue. Uttam agreed to this and directed the officials to take steps in that direction.

The minister said that Telangana should get its legitimate water share in Krishna river, as per the basin parameters to mitigate the distress and hardships faced by the people of the state in the basin. He advised the legal and technical teams to put all their efforts in achieving the equitable and legitimate share of Telangana in Krishna waters. Uttam asked the officials not to compromise before the apex court and put the arguments in an effective manner.