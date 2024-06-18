BRS leader Harish condemns social media posts on his future

HYDERABAD: Dismissing rumours being spread about his political future, senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that he would send legal notices to those who are posting false information on social media.

Speaking to reporters here, Harish said that some YouTube channels are claiming that he will soon be joining the BJP or Congress while others claimed that he is set to become the party’s working president.

“There is no truth is these reports. The reporters should get the news confirmed from me before publishing and posting such information,” Harish said and warned that he would not tolerate such false information being spread against him and take legal recourse against the responsible persons.

Harish Rao alleged that the state government failed to implement its assurances on Group-1 and Group-2 posts.

“The government failed to add 3,000 more posts to Group-3 category before issuing the notification. There should be some gap between examination to examination so as to give time for candidates to prepare well,” he suggested.

“The DSC will be conducted in July and Group-2 exam is scheduled for August 7. There’s just a seven-day gap,” he said and asked the government to keep at least two months gap between these exams.

He also alleged that the government failed to release job calender. “The DSC too is being conducted to fill up only 11,000 posts, instead of 25,000 teacher posts,” he said.

Though the state government promised to provide `4,000 pension, it failed to implement the same in the last six months, he said.

“The AP government implemented its assurance on the first day of coming to power,” Harish Rao said.

Harish also lamented that the state government was not paying honorarium to contract and outsourced employees on a regular basis.