CM Revanth Reddy's pat for traffic constable, TGSRTC women employees

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday took to social media to laud a traffic constable and the TGSRTC women staff for helping citizens.
“My congratulations to the TGSRTC women staff, who helped a pregnant woman to give birth at Karimnagar bus station and showed humanity. Mother and child are safe because of your timely response. I hope you get a good name like this in the performance of duty as well,” CM posted on X while referring to media reports from Karimnagar.
The CM also complimented traffic constable Suresh, who dropped an UPSC aspirant at the examination centre as he was getting late for the exam.
“My compliments to traffic constable Suresh, who thought it was his responsibility to help a fellow human being when his duty was only to control traffic. With the help of Suresh, my sister (UPSC aspirant) reached the exam centre on time. I wish her success in the UPSC exam. All the best,” he said.