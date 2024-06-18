CM Revanth Reddy's pat for traffic constable, TGSRTC women employees

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday took to social media to laud a traffic constable and the TGSRTC women staff for helping citizens.

“My congratulations to the TGSRTC women staff, who helped a pregnant woman to give birth at Karimnagar bus station and showed humanity. Mother and child are safe because of your timely response. I hope you get a good name like this in the performance of duty as well,” CM posted on X while referring to media reports from Karimnagar.