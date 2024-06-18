Congress trying to poach BRS MLCs to bolster numbers in Council

HYDERABAD: As the ruling Congress is in minority in the Telangana Legislative Council, the grand old party is believed to be trying to engineer defections in the Opposition BRS.

Any Bill proposed by the state government, including the state Budget, has to be passed in both Houses of the legislature — Assembly and Council — for it be turned into a legislation. But it appears that it would be highly difficult for the ruling party to pass any Bill, considering the huge majority that the BRS enjoys in the Council.

According to sources within the Congress, a member of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet is reportedly negotiating with the BRS MLCs.

The Council consists of 40 members, of which 25 belong to BRS while the Congress has just four MLCs, AIMIM two, BJP and Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTUC) one each. There is also an Independent MLC. The Council also comprises four nominated MLCs; two posts are currently lying vacant.

To avoid any possible embarrassment, in case the BRS issues a whip to its MLCs against supporting the Bills, the Congress is trying to attract the Opposition MLCs to its side.

The grand old party is reportedly in touch with over a dozen BRS MLCs and, if sources are to be believed, trying to seal a deal with them before the commencement of next Budget session of Legislature.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress had just one MLC before the 2023 Assembly elections.

The number increased to four after it won a graduate constituency bypoll, and two Assembly constituency (MLAs quota) bypolls.

The Congress is also trying to attract BRS MLAs. Prior to Lok Sabha elections, it was widely speculated that a majority of BRS MLAs would join the grand old party. According to sources, BRS MLAs from erstwhile Rangareddy district are now preparing to join the Congress soon.