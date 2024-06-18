Congress will fulfil aspirations of Telangana people, not that of AP: IT minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Slamming senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao for comparing Telangana with neighoubring Andhra Pradesh, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday said that the Congress government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of people of Telangana and not that of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media here, the minister said: “One can imagine what condition Harish Rao and other BRS leaders are in, especially since they are citing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as an example.”

Sridhar Babu claimed that it was the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh that copied the schemes introduced by the Congress government in Telangana.

Referring to the Group 1 exam, he said: “It was the Congress government that conducted Group 1 examination about 12 years ago. It did the same now.”

Stating that the BRS has no moral right to seek a job calendar, he said: “We will definitely release a job calendar very soon. The job calendar and notifications were delayed due to the model code of conduct that was in force during the Lok Sabha elections.”

Commenting on the law and order situation in the state, Sridhar Babu said: “The state government is taking the issue of communal violence very seriously. Those who are behind such incidents and those who provoke people will be arrested soon.”