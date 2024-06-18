Parents disapprove marriage, man attempts suicide after partner ends life

MAHABUBABAD: A man allegedly attempted suicide after his partner ended her life by hanging at the former’s residence in Kothaguda village of Bayyaram mandal on Monday. While

M Ravinder is under treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal, K Ravali, a resident of Bhongir town, was declared dead on the spot.

According to police, Ravinder and Ravali had approached their respective parents seeking approval for their relationship and blessings to marry each other. However, both sets of family disapproved of their relationship.

Dejected over this, the couple ran away from their homes in April and started living in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, they added.

Subsequently, their parents filed complaints with the police, who traced the couple and brought them back to Kothaguda. After counselling them, Ravinder and Ravali were handed over to their parents. However, they expressed a desire to continue their relationship and approached community leaders seeking intervention in the matter. The community members told both sets of parents to come to Kothaguda to discuss the issue on Monday, the police said.

Ravila was accompanied by her father Lakshman to Kothaguda. When she reached Ravinder’s residence, she observed that he was not at home. Worried that the community elders and parents won’t approve of their marriage, Ravali went to Ravinder’s room and hanged herself from the ceiling, the cops said.

Upon his return a few minutes later, Ravinder saw Ravali’s body hanging and slit his throat in a bid to end his life, they added.

Later, Ravinder’s parents found him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a local hospital. He was later shifted to MGM Hospital, the police said.

Speaking to TNIE, Bayyaram Sub-Inspector (SI) G Upendra said that Ravinder was in a critical condition. Meanwhile, Ravali’s body was shifted to the mortuary at the Mahabubabad Government Hospital for autopsy, the SI said, adding that a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)