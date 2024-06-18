Tomato prices soar to Rs 80/kg in parts of Telangana

ADILABAD: The cost of tomatoes is skyrocketing. On Monday, market prices reached Rs 80 per kg, up from Rs 20 per kg in early June, marking a Rs 60 increase. This surge is attributed to reduced transportation from other regions and a halt in local market supplies.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of vegetable cultivation farmers in the district decreased by around 40 percent. Many farmers have also switched to crops like soyabean, which require less investment and fewer labourers.

Horticulture officials stated that to meet the local demand, the government needs to encourage farmers to cultivate vegetables year-round. In villages like Thosham, around 60%of farmers used to cultivate vegetable crops in all seasons, but this has significantly decreased due to labour shortage and other reasons.

Vegetable cultivation areas in Gudithanoor, Echoda and Indervelly mandals are decreasing, leading to a mismatch between demand and supply. Meanwhile, cluster patches in places like Madanapally, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh state, Mysuru and Bengaluru of Karnataka, Nagpur, Chandrapur and Akola in Maharashtra and New Delhi are facing increased labour costs and shift towards MSP-based crop cultivation.

Sujatha, who came to the vegetable market, said, “Tomato prices have risen from Rs 20 to Rs 70 to Rs 80 in just 15 days. Other vegetables have also seen price increases, making them unaffordable. Onion prices have risen to Rs 40 per kg, and garlic has surged to Rs 280 per kg.”