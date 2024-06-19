45-day infant mauled to death by stray dog in Telangana

MAHABUBABAD : A 45-day-old baby boy was mauled to death by a stray dog in Madipalle village of Thorrur mandal on Tuesday.

In the morning, the baby’s mother, Renuka, left him to sleep on a bed outside the residence while she went into the kitchen to cook.

A stray dog reportedly entered the house, attacked the newborn and fatally wounded him.

Renuka immediately came out of the kitchen and saw the baby lying in a pool of blood. Subsequently, she along with locals rushed the baby to the MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment. However, the infant died while undergoing treatment.

Speaking to the media, Thorrur Sub-Inspector (SI) K Jagadish stated that the baby’s parents have not filed a complaint yet, hence no case has been registered.