BRS leader Krishank Manne alleges scam in RTC ticketing contract

HYDERABAD : BRS leader Krishank Manne on Tuesday levelled serious allegations of corruption against the Congress government with regard to the TGSRTC ticketing contract.

Speaking to reporters here, Krishank claimed that the contract for the Automatic Fare Collection System, worth crores of rupees, was awarded to Chalo Mobility without following proper tender procedures. The RTC management’s explanation is aimed at covering up these alleged wrongdoings, he said.

Krishank said that the Mahalakshmi scheme, funded by taxpayers, should not be used to benefit a particular company. “When questioned about RTC ticketing contract, the government mentioned the free bus scheme. Is it a license for corruption?” he asked

He pointed out several discrepancies that demand answers from the Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

He highlighted that the Letter of Intent indicated negotiations were held on March 4, yet the government claimed that the previous tender was cancelled on February 29. This raises questions about how RTC could conclude its decision in just three days, he said.

Krishank questioned the specifics of the delegation’s travel, including which states they visited and which officials they met, suggesting that the government had a pre-determined plan to award the contract to Chalo Mobility.