Five more agents identified in child trafficking case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Probing into the child trafficking case registered with the Medipally police, investigative teams have identified five more agents involved in procuring young children and infants for illegal sale.

These agents are currently in the custody of the Maharashtra CID, with plans underway to transfer them to Hyderabad. This brings the total number of accused in the case to 17. So far, 15 children have been rescued, with efforts ongoing to rescue three more.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi emphasised the importance of interstate collaboration in tackling such crimes. “The cooperation between Medipally police and Maharashtra CID has been crucial in identifying and apprehend the agents. Our priority is to ensure the safe rescue and rehabilitation of all the children involved,” he added.