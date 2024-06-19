Police felicitate sniffer dog at retirement event in Telangana

ADILABAD : A retirement ceremony for a sniffer dog, Tara, was held at the district police headquarters on Tuesday. According to a release, she played an important role in finding clues and detecting explosives before retiring after 12 years of service.

The event was attended by Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, who felicitated Tara with flowers and acknowledged her contributions to the department.

Over her 12-year career, Tara played a critical role in detecting explosives including RDX, ammunition, TNT, PEK, Cordex, and other materials in the district. Handler Somanna and TARA diligently performed their duties, especially in searching VIP event stages and other locations, it added.