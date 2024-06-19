Telangana HC dismisses Raheel’s anticipatory bail plea

HYDERABAD : Justice N Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by former BRS MLA Mohammed Shakeel Aamir’s son Raheel Amir in a hit and run case.

Raheel expressed concerns about his potential arrest in connection with the hit-and-run case registered on March 17, 2022. The case is being investigated by the Jubilee Hills police. According to the FIR, the complainant and his family were struck by a black Mahindra Thar coming from the cable bridge towards Road No 45, Jubilee Hills, driven negligently. Initially, the FIR was lodged against unknown persons but a subsequent charge sheet named Asnan Mohammed as the sole accused. The police have since filed a petition for further investigation under Section 173(8) CrPC.

In his bail application, Raheel asserted that he is a law-abiding citizen and claimed that the police were targeting him due to his father’s political background as a former BRS MLA representing Bodhan in Nizamabad district.

He urged the court to prevent his arrest or any interference with his liberty, stressing that he was not named as an accused in the case.

After considering the arguments from both sides, the court dismissed Raheel’s anticipatory bail application.