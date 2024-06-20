Telangana

20-year-old man sentenced to 5 years for harassing minor in Hyderabad

The convicted individual was also fined Rs 20,000 and the victim was awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.Express illustrations
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The Special POCSO court at LB Nagar on Wednesday convicted a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for kidnapping and sexually harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for five years.

A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed. The Honourable IX Additional District Judge noted that the minor girl will receive a compensation of Rs 2 lakh. Two years ago, the 20-year-old, who worked as a labourer, kidnapped a school-going girl in his neighbourhood and sexually harassed her. A case was registered at the Manchal police station and he was subsequently arrested by the police.

