20-year-old man sentenced to 5 years for harassing minor in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : The Special POCSO court at LB Nagar on Wednesday convicted a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for kidnapping and sexually harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for five years.

A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed. The Honourable IX Additional District Judge noted that the minor girl will receive a compensation of Rs 2 lakh. Two years ago, the 20-year-old, who worked as a labourer, kidnapped a school-going girl in his neighbourhood and sexually harassed her. A case was registered at the Manchal police station and he was subsequently arrested by the police.