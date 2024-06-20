Fatal attack in Hyderabad leaves one dead, three injured

HYDERABAD : A 40-year-old man was killed while three others sustained grievous injuries after two persons attacked them in full public view near Fathima Hospital in Kalapathar late on Tuesday.

According to Shalibanda police, the body of the deceased, Rafeeq, was taken to OGH for autopsy. The injured persons — Wajeed, Sajeed and Khadeer — were taken to nearby hospitals. A murder case has been registered, the police said, adding that the injured persons have named Asad and Anwar as two suspects. Probe is underway to nab the suspects and uncover the motive behind the attack.