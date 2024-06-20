Man arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death over suspected infidelity in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his wife over suspicion of infidelity in Tukaramgate. According to police, Laxman, who hails from Basanthnagar in Peddapalli district, stabbed his wife, Roja, in front of their three children, aged 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

Police said Laxman, a labourer addicted to liquor, had been suspecting Roja of having an affair and believed that her mother, who lived with them until recently, was concealing information about these affairs. A week ago, he forced his mother-in-law to leave their home, and she subsequently rented a room nearby and took a job at a fast food centre. On Tuesday, Laxman confronted Roja about the alleged affairs. Despite Roja’s denials, an argument ensued, and in a fit of rage, Laxman grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the stomach.

Subsequently, Laxman took the children to their grandmother’s workplace, where they recounted the incident. The grandmother rushed home to find Roja lying in a pool of blood and filed a police complaint at Tukaramgate police station.