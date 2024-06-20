Pub trap scam: Madhapur police turn focus towards women offenders

HYDERABAD : Madhapur police have intensified their search for women offenders involved in the ‘pub trap’ scam. This involved women posing as dates and luring unsuspecting people, usually men, into paying exorbitant bills at Mosh Pub in Madhapur.

An official source told TNIE that the cops are focusing on tracking down the women who acted as agents in the scam. As per the investigation, these women would accompany the men to the pub, encourage them to order expensive items and leave them to pay the bill.

Earlier, 10 accused, including the pub owner, were apprehended in connection with the scam but later released on bail. These persons are believed to be a part of a larger network that carried out the operation.

The women involved are currently being considered as witnesses in the alleged cheating. The authorities are keen on understanding the full extent of the women’s involvement and whether they were coerced or willingly participated in the scam.

The police have frozen the bank accounts of the accused. The source said that any recovered funds would be returned to the victims.