BHUPALPALLY : Kaleshwaram sub-inspector (SI) PVS Bhavanisen Goud was on Wednesday arrested and dismissed from service on charges of raping a woman constable at gunpoint on Sunday. Bhupalpally Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Sampath Rao arrested the accused SI and confiscated the service revolver from him.

Cases were registered under IPC Sections 449, 376(2)(a) (b), 324, and 506 and the accused sub-inspector was produced in court. Section 376(2)(b) of the IPC deals with a public servant who commits rape on a woman in his custody or in the custody of a subordinate.

Inspector General of Police (Multi Zone-I) AV Ranganath said that Goud was dismissed from service even before an inquiry was ordered against him.

Ranganath said that a case was registered in July 2022 against the SI at Rebbena police station in Kumurambheem Asifabad for sexually harassing a woman. The SI was also facing accusations of sexually abusing three more women constables in the past, he added.

“His repeated acts of sexual violence are tarnishing the image and honour of the police department. Hence, it is not necessary for an inquiry at this stage. As per Article 311 of the Constitution, the SI was dismissed from service without any inquiry,” the IGP said in a release.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the survivor approached Jayashankar Bhupalpally SP Kiran Khare. The survivor is a woman head constable attached to the Kaleshwaram police station in Bhupalpally district.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Sunday within the Kaleshwaram police station limits.

Goud ordered her to come to his residence at Laxmi Pump House on Sunday where he beat her up, threatened her at gunpoint and raped her, the complaint said.

Following the incident, the survivor reached her residence in the mandal headquarters and on Tuesday, she told her husband about her ordeal. The couple then rushed to the SP’s office and informed Kiran Khare. The woman constable then lodged a written complaint against the SI.

Sources said that the SP immediately deployed Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao to look into the incident. On Tuesday night, the DSP reached the Kaleshwaram police station, confiscated the service revolver from Goud and took him into custody.