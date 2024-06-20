Telangana cabinet set to address farmer welfare, financial augmentation measures

HYDERABAD : Increasing the revenues and implementing welfare measures for farmers are likely to be on top of the agenda when the state Cabinet meet here on June 21.
According to sources, the Cabinet is likely to finalise the modalities for crop loan waiver, implementation of Rythu Bharosa and bonus for paddy farmers.
According to sources, the government needs around `35,000 crore for crop loan waiver and Rs 15,000 crore annually for implementing the Rythu Bharosa scheme.
Officials, who have already studied the practices in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, put some restrictions for crop loan waiver, which may save around Rs 5,000 crore.
As it requires a huge amount of money to implement the farmer welfare schemes, the government is focussing on augmenting its financial resources.
The government has already announced that it would increase the market value of lands. The officials are currently on the job. The Cabinet may give its nod for increasing land values, which may come into force from August 1.
The government is expected to present its full Budget for 2024-25 in the second week of July. The Cabinet is expected to finalise the dates for the Telangana Legislature session.
The government may also decide the future of Medigadda barrage. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy recently visited the project.
After completion of certain temporary repair works, the Cabinet is likely to take a final call on how to go about Medigadda barrage.
The interim report submitted by the expert committee of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on Kaleshwaram barrages and other issues likely to figure in the Cabinet meeting. The pending issues of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 may also figure in the meeting. Telangana may take back the assets allocated to Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad.