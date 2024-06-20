Telangana cabinet set to address farmer welfare, financial augmentation measures

HYDERABAD : Increasing the revenues and implementing welfare measures for farmers are likely to be on top of the agenda when the state Cabinet meet here on June 21.

According to sources, the Cabinet is likely to finalise the modalities for crop loan waiver, implementation of Rythu Bharosa and bonus for paddy farmers.

According to sources, the government needs around `35,000 crore for crop loan waiver and Rs 15,000 crore annually for implementing the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Officials, who have already studied the practices in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, put some restrictions for crop loan waiver, which may save around Rs 5,000 crore.

As it requires a huge amount of money to implement the farmer welfare schemes, the government is focussing on augmenting its financial resources.