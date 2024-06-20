Telangana Deputy CM urges bankers to prioritize loans for poor, middle-class

HYDERABAD : Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised that bankers should adopt a social and humanitarian attitude, urging them to provide loans to the poor and middle classes. He reiterated that the government would soon unveil a new power policy.

On Wednesday, he participated in the State Level Banker’s Committee (SLBC) meeting along with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, where he released the Annual Credit Plan of bankers.

Addressing the meeting, he highlighted that Telangana is a fast-developing state and an investment destination not only for India but for the entire world. He pointed out that the state capital has ORR, an international airport, affordable human resources, an ideal environment, a friendly government and a cosmopolitan city with no language barriers.

Bhatti stressed that no state can develop without a positive attitude from bankers and urged them to provide loans not only to big industrialists but also to the poor and the middle class.

The deputy CM highlighted that the construction of Regional Ring Road (RRR) would transform Telangana, developing it into urban, semi urban and rural regions. He said: “On the lines of the Thames River development in London, Hyderabad Musi Riverfront Development Board will also be constituted soon for the development of Musi catchment area, which would also boost business in the region. Telangana, with its fast developing agriculture and industrial sectors, would soon compete with developed nations.”