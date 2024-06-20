Telangana Deputy CM urges bankers to prioritize loans for poor, middle-class

HYDERABAD : Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised that bankers should adopt a social and humanitarian attitude, urging them to provide loans to the poor and middle classes. He reiterated that the government would soon unveil a new power policy.
On Wednesday, he participated in the State Level Banker’s Committee (SLBC) meeting along with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, where he released the Annual Credit Plan of bankers.
Addressing the meeting, he highlighted that Telangana is a fast-developing state and an investment destination not only for India but for the entire world. He pointed out that the state capital has ORR, an international airport, affordable human resources, an ideal environment, a friendly government and a cosmopolitan city with no language barriers.
Bhatti stressed that no state can develop without a positive attitude from bankers and urged them to provide loans not only to big industrialists but also to the poor and the middle class.
The deputy CM highlighted that the construction of Regional Ring Road (RRR) would transform Telangana, developing it into urban, semi urban and rural regions. He said: “On the lines of the Thames River development in London, Hyderabad Musi Riverfront Development Board will also be constituted soon for the development of Musi catchment area, which would also boost business in the region. Telangana, with its fast developing agriculture and industrial sectors, would soon compete with developed nations.”
Bhatti assured full cooperation to the agriculture sector, stating that investment support would be extended to farmers through Rythu Bharosa and free power was being supplied to the agricultural sector for 24 hours.
Referring to the industrial sector, he called for banks to extend loans on a large scale to MSMEs and large scale industries, emphasising the sector’s role in providing large scale employment. Emphasising that the state would achieve integrated development only by extending loans to weaker sections, he said that though the government was releasing its share for subsidised schemes, bankers were not extending cooperation.
Bhatti stated that Telangana government’s main goal is the development of women’s self-help groups, committing to extend interest-free loans totaling Rs 20,000 crore annually, amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore over five years.
He also highlighted that the state has surplus power with no power cuts and promised that even if large scale industries were established, there would be no issues in supplying the required power.