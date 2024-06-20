Telangana Minister pledges support for journalists, criticizes previous regime

KHAMMAM : Alleging that journalists suffered a lot during the 10 years of BRS rule, Minister for I&PR, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that freedom of press was suppressed in the last decade.
The minister said that a special law would be brought to deter attacks on scribes and a policy would be devised and implemented soon to provide houses to journalists working in the state. Srinivasa Reddy participated as the chief guest at the TUWJ (IJU) state conference held in Khammam where he said: “Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao neglected journalists but YSR did a lot of favours for the media.”
Land for scribes
“Journalists played a vital role in the Telangana movement. However, during the BRS rule, KCR only gave assurances that the problems being faced by journalists would be resolved. His words were empty; not a single problem was solved,” the minister said. He criticised the previous regime for not allocating house sites for journalists though the case was cleared a year ago.
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the government is ready to hand over the sites to the members of the Hyderabad Journalists’ Housing Society soon, and we expect the GO to be released within a week or 10 days. We are devising a policy to give house sites to eligible journalists in Hyderabad and all journalists working in the districts and mandals,” Srinivasa Reddy said.
Health cards
He also said since the validity of accreditation is ending by June-end, it will be extended for another three months.
Regarding health cards, he said that the policies of various states will be studied and healthcare coverage will be extended to journalists accordingly. Srinivas Reddy said that all kinds of committees for the welfare and protection of journalists will be restored soon.
Press Academy chairman K Srinivas Reddy, IJU ex-president Devulapalli Amar, TUWJ (IJU) state president Nagunuri Shekhar, general secretary Virhat Ali, TUWJ state vice president K Ramanarayana, IJU representatives Narender Reddy, K Satyanarayana, district presidents, general secretaries, and representatives of national and state councils were present.