Telangana Minister pledges support for journalists, criticizes previous regime

KHAMMAM : Alleging that journalists suffered a lot during the 10 years of BRS rule, Minister for I&PR, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that freedom of press was suppressed in the last decade.

The minister said that a special law would be brought to deter attacks on scribes and a policy would be devised and implemented soon to provide houses to journalists working in the state. Srinivasa Reddy participated as the chief guest at the TUWJ (IJU) state conference held in Khammam where he said: “Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao neglected journalists but YSR did a lot of favours for the media.”

Land for scribes

“Journalists played a vital role in the Telangana movement. However, during the BRS rule, KCR only gave assurances that the problems being faced by journalists would be resolved. His words were empty; not a single problem was solved,” the minister said. He criticised the previous regime for not allocating house sites for journalists though the case was cleared a year ago.