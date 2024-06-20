Union Minister Bandi pledges to protect nation, dharma in Karimnagar visit

KARIMNAGAR : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he will work hard to protect the nation and dharma.
Sanjay was given a rousing welcome during his visit to Karimnagar, his first since taking oath as Union minister, on Wednesday.
When his convoy reached Karimnagar ‘Kaman Circle’, he got down from his vehicle and performed saastanga namaskaram (prostrated on the ground) as a mark of respect for his karmabhoomi (land of action). He also visited the Mahashakti temple in Karimnagar and had darshan of Goddess Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati.
Later speaking to the media, Sanjay thanked the people of Karimnagar and party activists for supporting him in the Lok Sabha elections, which paved way for him to secure an Union MoS post.
“This is the victory of the people and BJP karyakartas. This post is a biksha offered by the BJP workers who endured lathi charges and police cases,” he said.
“Now, politics will take the back seat. The main focus will be on development. I will strive for the development of Karimnagar and Telangana. I will work to protect the nation and dharma, and to unite the society,” he added.
Sanjay, meanwhile, urged people as well as the saffron party activists to make the “Salute Telangana” rally to be taken out by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy from Begumpet airport to party office on Thursday a grand success.
BJP to felicitate Kishan, Sanjay today
The state unit of BJP will felicitate Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday. According to an official release, Kishan, Sanjay and other BJP leader will pay floral tributes to the portrait of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at the party office in Nampally at 5 pm. After that, all the newly elected BJP MPs, including two Union ministers, will be felicitated. They will also perform puja at Bhagyalakshmi Temple, Charminar at 8 pm. Meanwhile, Kishan met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. They reportedly discussed Telangana politics during their meeting.