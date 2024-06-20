Union Minister Bandi pledges to protect nation, dharma in Karimnagar visit

KARIMNAGAR : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he will work hard to protect the nation and dharma.

Sanjay was given a rousing welcome during his visit to Karimnagar, his first since taking oath as Union minister, on Wednesday.

When his convoy reached Karimnagar ‘Kaman Circle’, he got down from his vehicle and performed saastanga namaskaram (prostrated on the ground) as a mark of respect for his karmabhoomi (land of action). He also visited the Mahashakti temple in Karimnagar and had darshan of Goddess Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati.

Later speaking to the media, Sanjay thanked the people of Karimnagar and party activists for supporting him in the Lok Sabha elections, which paved way for him to secure an Union MoS post.

“This is the victory of the people and BJP karyakartas. This post is a biksha offered by the BJP workers who endured lathi charges and police cases,” he said.

“Now, politics will take the back seat. The main focus will be on development. I will strive for the development of Karimnagar and Telangana. I will work to protect the nation and dharma, and to unite the society,” he added.