Anti-Corruption Bureau to issue red corner notice against accused in Sheep distribution scam in Telangana

HYDERABAD : With Mohiduddin, the prime suspect in the Rs 700 crore sheep distribution scam, fleeing the country, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) authorities are set to issue red corner notices. An official source told TNIE that an international alert will be issued to apprehend Mohiduddin, who is believed to be hiding in Dubai.

Mohiduddin and Ikramuddin, the two private contractors listed as A-1 and A-2 in the sheep scam case, escaped to Dubai as soon as the case was registered. Recently, Mohiduddin sought anticipatory bail, but the ACB’s counter-petition vacated the stay. Reports suggest that Mohiduddin is in Dubai, prompting the ACB to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) to prevent him from fleeing further or evading the investigation. Ikramuddi’s LOC was issued a month ago, while Mohiduddin’s was issued a few days ago.

The scam, which involves significant financial misappropriation, has implicated multiple high-ranking officials. The ACB is thoroughly investigating Mohiduddin’s activities and transactions as it appears that the accused diverted funds intended for livestock development.

With a total of 10 accused in the case, including eight government officials, the recent arrests were of two senior officials, Sabavath Ramachander and G Kalyan Kumar. Ramachander, the Chief Executive Officer of the Livestock Development Agency, and Kalyan Kumar, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for former Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, are suspected of playing key roles in the scam. Authorities are now investigating the potential involvement of other officials, the source added.

The ACB is looking into financial records, money trails and questioning suspects. With the filing of the chargesheet in the sheep scam case, the red corner notice will be processed.