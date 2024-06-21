Duo tries to rob jewellery store, stabs owner in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : In a bid to rob a jewellery store, two persons, one clad in burqa and another wearing a helmet, attacked its owner with a knife in Medchal on Thursday morning. There was no monetary loss and the victim is in a stable condition, police said.

Around 11.15 am on Tuesday, the accused arrived at the Jagadamba jewellery store on a bike. They posed as customers and entered the store. Moments later, the accused clad in burqa brandished and demanded that he place jewellery boxes in his bag. When he resisted and shouted for help, the accused stabbed the owner below his neck.

Meanwhile, the man wearing the helmet entered the store and tried to loot from the counter. Before the duo could leave the store, the victim rushed outside and tried stopping them.

The accused, however, ran outside and got onto their bike. An employee of the store threw a stool at them trying to stop them. But the two men managed to flee from the spot.

Upon receiving information, Medchal police reached the spot. “We have collected CCTV footage and other evidence. Teams have been deputed to find the accused,” the police said.

Although the robbery plan failed, the CCTV footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media. Many netizens started raising concerns on public safety as the incident took place in broad daylight.