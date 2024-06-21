Emergency pumping at Yellampally project starts in Telangana

HYDERABAD : To prevent interruptions in the supply of drinking water to Hyderabad and surrounding areas, emergency pumping from the Sripada Yellampally project (Godavari) has begun. HMWSSB Managing Director C Sudarshan Reddy inspected the emergency pumping motors installed at the Yellampally project’s Murmur site on Thursday.

Water from Godavari river is supplied to several areas within Hyderabad’s IT corridor.

A total of 20 pumps have been installed, he said, adding that seven of them are currently lifting water. The remaining pumps will gradually become operational based on water availability and requirements. He stated that 168 MGD of water from the reservoir will be provided to the city.

As the rainfall was low, there was no flooding from the upper Kadam project. As a result, the water level in the Yellampally project gradually decreased. To address these concerns regarding the city’s water supply under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme, emergency pumping is being used as a precautionary measure.